Steve Sarkisian admits he considered Alabama job
Steve Sarkisian was mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, but the Longhorns coach quickly made it clear that he intended to stay with Texas going forward. Still, Saban's former offensive coordinator did admit that the Crimson Tide job did cross his mind.
For about a minute.
"Naturally, I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about it," Sarkisian told ESPN. "But it took me all of about 60 seconds to say, 'Yeah, I'm not doing that.' I had an awesome two years at Alabama and loved my time under Coach Saban, but ultimately you want to reap what you sow."
Texas reaped some of what Sarkisian has helped sow the last two seasons, and especially in 2023, when the school won the Big 12 title and qualified for its first College Football Playoff appearance.
Now, as the Longhorns head into the SEC in what figures to be a historic football season, Sark wants to keep building on that foundation.
"We've poured a ton into this program for three years, and we're on the cusp, I think, of going on a run that will be epic," Sarkisian said.
"I believe that. Our staff does, and our players do, too. Just the support we have and the culture we've created here. Why leave something like that?"
(ESPN)
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams