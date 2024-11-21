NIL Brew Review: Kansas State's Wabash Easy Drinking Ale
Across the nation, NIL collectives have partnered with local craft breweries to create unique beers to support athletes. Pledging a portion of every sale back to the collective, these collaborations incentivize fans to drink with promises of increased athlete retention and recruitment.
Often found in the concession stands of home games, on tap in campus towns, and for sale in local liquor stores, these special-edition products have proven effective as NIL fundraising tools– but not all beer is created equal.
I am in the process of ranking and reviewing NIL beers from across the nation. Second on my agenda is Manhattan Brewing Co.’s Wabash Easy Drinking Ale, proudly supporting the Wildcat NIL collective, which provides NIL opportunities for Kansas State student-athletes.
I enjoy this can. Something about it rebukes traditional minimalism but also isn’t too into itself either. I don’t know what that is supposed to mean to you, but that’s just how I see it. In other words, it feels DIY, not in a way that indicates low quality, but in a way that makes it feel like home. Something made for the everyman. Outside of all that flowery nonsense I am saying, it is indeed very purple, but so is everything else about this beer.
Beer Specs
Style: Ale – an easy drinking ale at that
ABV: 4.8%
Aroma: The Perfume Department…
Bitterness: Oh yeah, not crazy bitter as far as ales go, but it's there.
Mouthfeel: Light-medium, pretty full body, smooth going down.
Taste: It is bitter, but not terribly bitter, easy enough to drink to be a game day beer, and full enough to feel like a “real beer drinker” when sipping on it.
My video companion piece to the written review is embedded below:
This beer is solid; it isn’t my favorite, but I’m a big softie who dislikes Ales. It was starting at a disadvantage, but with that said, it does what is asked out of Ale, and for that, I give it credit.
You will notice something odd about this beer if you watch the video. It is translucent purple. For those reading this article who have never seen beer in a glass before, that is not normal. While it may look like cough medicine, I can promise you that it does not taste like cough medicine, which, personally, is a good thing.
Manhattan Brewing Co., as the name suggests, is located in Manhattan, Kansas, right next to campus. All the beer is made in city bounds, and one of the co-owners is even a KSU football alum. I can not award bonus points for the community association, but boy would I like to. This beer is as local and connected as it gets.
Another thing that makes this beer stand out is the size: 16 oz.; sometimes, people don’t realize how good they have it. To those drinking Wabash Easy Drinking Ale, don’t take your beer for granted.
While many are sipping on the wimpy 12 oz. cans, you can behold a full pound of liquid gold (or, in this case, liquid purple) in your strong midwestern hands. Be thankful.
Overall Rating: 7.6 (A quality beer!)
This beer didn’t win any personal awards for me on taste. It was solid, don’t get me wrong, just not my favorite. That’s okay. I am one individual. However, the story and design wowed me. I know that isn’t often what draws people to beer, but to me, it matters. Manhattan Brewing Co. is doing great work, making solid beer, and supporting KSU athletes in a way that puts smiles on the faces of the Wildcat faithful.
Ain’t that a thing of beauty?