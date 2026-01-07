Kansas State vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Arizona Wildcats are the No. 1 team in college basketball, sitting at 14-0 with impressive wins against Florida, UCLA, UConn, Auburn, and Alabama. They have another favorable matchup on Wednesday night as they try to improve to 2-0 in Big 12 play.
The Wildcats will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats, who lost to BYU in their Big 12 opener. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's matchup.
Kansas State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kansas State +17 (-110)
- Arizona -17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas State +1200
- Arizona -3000
Total
- OVER 170.5 (-110)
- UNDER 170.5 (-110)
Kansas State vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 7
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: McKale Memorial Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Kansas State Record: 9-5 (0-1 in Big 12)
- Arizona Record: 14-0 (1-0 in Big 12)
Kansas State vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 6-2 in Kansas State's last eight games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Kansas State's last six road games
- Arizona is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games
- The OVER is 5-0 in Arizona's last five home games
- Arizona has won 17 straight games as the favorite
Kansas State vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch
- P.J. Haggerty, G - Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State's entire team revolves around its guard, P.J. Haggerty, the transfer from Memphis. He leads the team in points (23.0), rebounds (5.2), and assists (4.6) per game. He has almost 10 more points than any other player on the team, and he's shooting 51.1% from the field. If Arizona can shut him down, the Wildcats have no other weapon to turn to.
Kansas State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
The game is a complete mismatch in Arizona's favor. Any team that can find a way defensively to shut down P.J. Haggerty, Kansas State's only weapon, is going to be able to steamroll a team with no other offensive option. Considering Arizona ranks 10th in defensive efficiency, they should have no issue when it comes to completely shutting down the Kansas State offense.
Offensively, Arizona keeps the majority of its shots to the interior, sporting one of the highest two-point shot rates in college basketball. That's bad news for a Kansas State team that has a weak interior. The Wildcats rank 130th in opponent two-point field goal percentage.
I'll lay the points with Arizona in this one.
Pick: Arizona -17 (-110) via Caesars
Claim 20 100% profit boosts when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZR20X’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo allows you to double your winnings on 20 bets after depositing $10 and placing a $1 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!