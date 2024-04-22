Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is available (h/t Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation).
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Colorado to face off against the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but the All-Star forward is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "LeBron James, Anthony Davis probable for Monday"
Davis led the Lakers in Game 1 with 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field in 44 minutes of playing time.
However, the Lakers fell apart in the second half and lost the game by a score of 114-103.
They will need a victory on Monday to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before the teams travel to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.
Davis is still among the best players in the NBA and finished the regular season with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
Last season, they lost to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, and they have also lost each of the previous nine matchups.
As for the Nuggets, their entire starting lineup scored in double-digits during Saturday's victory.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening (in Los Angeles, California).