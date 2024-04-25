Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is available.
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via RotoWire: "Anthony Davis: Probable for Thursday"
Davis finished Game 2 with 32 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/19 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers lost by a score of 101-99, and they trail the Nuggets 2-0 in the series.
The Lakers finished the regular season with a 47-35 record, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Confernece (they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
Last season, they beat the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
They are 0-10 in their last ten matchups with the Nuggets.
The Nuggets have had an excellent start to the series, and Nikola Jokic is leading the team with averages of 29.5 points, 16.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 61.5% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in the first two games.
Last season, they defeated Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship.
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday evening (also in Los Angeles, California).