Anthony Davis' Shocking Quote After Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Devner Nuggets by a score of 101-99.
Despite leading by as many 20, the Lakers had a poor second half and Jamal Murray made a buzzer-beater to win the game.
After the tough loss, All-Star forward Anthony Davis met with the media and shared an intriguing statement (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Davis: "We have stretches where we don't know what we're doing on both ends of the floor. Those are the ones that cost us. We've got two days to get it right and come ready to win Game 3 Thursday."
Davis finished the game with 32 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/19 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers shot 48.7% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range, but they had more turnovers (14-9) and were outrebounded (45-38).
They are now 0-10 in their last ten matchups with the Nuggets dating back to the 2022-23 regular season.
Davis had another excellent regular season with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range.
As for the Nuggets, they were led by Nikola Jokic's fantastic 27 points, 20 rebounds and ten assists.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles, California.