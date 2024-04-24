Anthony Edwards' Absurd Highlight On Kevin Durant Went Viral In Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwovles hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 105-93, and all five starters on the team scored in double-digits.
Anthony Edwards finished his night with 15 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block while shooting 3/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
During the game, the All-Star guard had an incredible move on 2014 MVP Kevin Durant that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards creates space and sinks the TOUGH mid-range jumper!"
Edwards had a fantastic regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves finished as the third seed in the Western Conference, and with the victory, they are 31-11 in the 42 games they have played at the Target Center in Minnesota.
They now have a 2-0 lead in the series.
As for the Suns, they were led by All-Star guard Devin Booker, who finished with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening when the Suns return home to host the Timberwolves in Phoenix, Arizona.