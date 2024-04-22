Anthony Edwards' Viral Post On X After Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday afternoon, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Edwards had a fantastic showing and finished the day with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/24 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Sunday) Edwards made a post to X with four photos.
Edwards captioned his post: "15 More #LockIn"
He also made history during the game.
Via The Timberwolves: "third player in Playoff history aged 22 or younger to record 4 consecutive 20+ PTS / 5+ REB / 5+ AST games."
Edwards had a remarkable regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are an excellent 31-11 in the 42 games they have hosted on their home floor at the Target Center.
Last year, the Timberwolves lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs (in five games).
As for the Suns, they are a veteran-led team with Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference and had a 49-33 record.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also at the Target Center).