Atlanta Hawks And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks will face off at the Chase Center in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Hawks have ruled out Dominick Barlow, Mouhamed Gueye, Seth Lundy and Cody Zeller.
Jalen Johnson is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without De'Anthony Melton.
Kyle Anderson and Gary Payton II are questonable.
Two-time MVP Steph Curry and Kevon Looney are probable.
The Hawks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.
They are coming off a thrilling 109-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings (on the road).
De'Andre Hunter led the team with 24 points in 25 minutes off the bench.
All-Star point guard Trae Young also dished out 19 assists.
Following their matchup against Golden State, the Hawks will conclude their road trip with a game against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening.
As for the Warriors, they have had a fantastic start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are 10-3 in their first 13 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
That said, the Warriors are fresh off a 102-99 loss to James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined to score 48 points in the loss.
After they play the Hawks, they will play their next game on Friday when they travel to New Orleans for a showdown with the Pelicans.