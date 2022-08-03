Skip to main content

What? There Are Odds For Who Will Report The Kevin Durant Trade First

BetOnline.ag is offering odds to bet on which reporter will report the Kevin Durant trade from the Brooklyn Nets first. They are giving the slight edge to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium over ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, and on June 30, Wojnaroski reported that Durant requested a trade.
On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

On August 3, Durant still remains a member of the Nets.  

Right now, BetOnline.ag is offering odds to bet on which reporter will report the Durant trade from the Nets first.

They are giving the slight edge to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium over ESPN's Wojnarowski

Charania is -130, while Wojnarowski is -110. 

Durant is coming off a phenomenal season where he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The 6.4 assits per contest were a career-high. 

While Durant played outstanding, the Nets had a tough season. 

They were expected to be competing for a title, but they instead were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had to play in the play-in tournament just to make the playoffs. 

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure their first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics. 

Not only did they lost to Boston, but they were swept in four games, so they did not win a single playoff game in 2022. 

Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets in 2019, and Durant missed the first season due to injury. 

In the two seasons that they have played together they have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

The tenure in Brooklyn for the two superstars has not gone as planned. 

USATSI_17998235_168388303_lowres
