Latest Betting Odds For Where Kevin Durant Plays Next Season If It's Not The Nets

BetOnline.ag has the latest betting odds for where Kevin Durant will play next season (if not on the Brooklyn Nets).

The four favorites (in order) are the Boston Celtics (-175), Phoenix Suns (+350), Golden State Warriors (+400) and Toronto Raptors (+400).

Durant is coming off an excellent season where he made his 12th All-Star Game, and averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and a career-high 6.4 assists per game.

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of August 3, he still remains on the Nets.

Prior to signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019, he played three seasons with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

They went to the NBA Finals in all three seasons, and won back-to-back NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018.

Durant was named the Finals MVP both times.

Before the Warriors, he had spent his entire career playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder (his rookie year was on the Seattle SuperSonics before the franchise moved).

With the Nets, Durant and Irving formed one of the best duos in league history.

Yet, in the two seasons that they have played together, they have won just one playoff series.