LOOK: The Favorites To Win The 2023 NBA Championship

The 2022 NBA season ended with the Golden State Warriors beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

The 2022-23 season does not start for a few months, but there are already betting favorites for the champion.

According to SISportsbook, the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers are the four favorites.

Odds To Win 2023 NBA Championship (Via SISportsBook):

Boston Celtics (+550) Golden State Warriors (+600) Phoenix Suns (+700) Milwaukee Bucks (+700) Los Angeles Clippers (+700)

Ironically, the first four teams on the list are the last two NBA Finals matchups.

The Bucks and Suns faced off in the 2021 NBA Finals, and the Bucks won the series in six games to give Giannis Antetokounmpo his first NBA Championship.

Meanwhile, the Warriors just beat the Celtics, so it's surprising that the Celtics actually have better odds to win next year's NBA Championship.

As for the Clippers, they have superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but both dealt with injuries last season.

The Clippers were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and they lost their two play-in tournament games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

Therefore, the missed the NBA Playoffs just one season after making the Western Conference Finals.

Typically, the season never ends how anyone would expect it to (the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers both won zero playoff games this past season with their loaded rosters).

However, this is a very good five teams to have as the favorites.