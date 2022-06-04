Skip to main content

What? This Team Is The Favorite To Trade For Kevin Durant

According to Bovada Sportsbook (via Odds Shark), the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriros, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors are the favorites to land Kevin Durant if the Brooklyn Nets were to trade him.

The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics back in April, so their season came to an end much sooner than anyone had expected.  

They had been seen as the team to beat, but they were unable to win one playoff game during the 2021-22 season.  

Therefore, there has been a lot of speculation about the futures of head coach Steve Nash and superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.  

Durant is locked up for the foreseeable future (he signed an extension this season), so if he were to ever play for another team it would be via a trade.

Bovada (via Odds Shark) recently released the teams favored to land Durant if he were to be moved by Brooklyn before next season.  

Odds on where Durant will play next season: 

  1. Nets -5000
  2. Suns +1500
  3. Mavs +1600
  4. Celtics +1800
  5. Warriors +1800 
  6. Raptors +1800
  7. Grizzlies +2000

The Nets are still heavily favored to keep him, but what is surprising is the fact that the Suns would be the favorite to trade for him.  

Durant has also played for the Warriros and the Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Nets.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
Betting

This Team Is The Favorite To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar37 seconds ago
USATSI_18391854_168388303_lowres
News

Is Al Horford A Hall Of Famer?

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18423670_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_18422627_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Al Horford Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_18423001_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of What Marcus Smart Said During Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Where Zach LaVine Is Favored To Play Next Season

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_15583661_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How The Celtics Could Have Had A Big 3 Of Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_18423020_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago