What? This Team Is The Favorite To Trade For Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics back in April, so their season came to an end much sooner than anyone had expected.
They had been seen as the team to beat, but they were unable to win one playoff game during the 2021-22 season.
Therefore, there has been a lot of speculation about the futures of head coach Steve Nash and superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Durant is locked up for the foreseeable future (he signed an extension this season), so if he were to ever play for another team it would be via a trade.
Bovada (via Odds Shark) recently released the teams favored to land Durant if he were to be moved by Brooklyn before next season.
Odds on where Durant will play next season:
- Nets -5000
- Suns +1500
- Mavs +1600
- Celtics +1800
- Warriors +1800
- Raptors +1800
- Grizzlies +2000
The Nets are still heavily favored to keep him, but what is surprising is the fact that the Suns would be the favorite to trade for him.
Durant has also played for the Warriros and the Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Nets.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.