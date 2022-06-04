This Team Is The Favorite To Trade For Kevin Durant

According to Bovada Sportsbook (via Odds Shark), the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriros, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors are the favorites to land Kevin Durant if the Brooklyn Nets were to trade him.

The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics back in April, so their season came to an end much sooner than anyone had expected.

They had been seen as the team to beat, but they were unable to win one playoff game during the 2021-22 season.

Therefore, there has been a lot of speculation about the futures of head coach Steve Nash and superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Durant is locked up for the foreseeable future (he signed an extension this season), so if he were to ever play for another team it would be via a trade.

Bovada (via Odds Shark) recently released the teams favored to land Durant if he were to be moved by Brooklyn before next season.

Odds on where Durant will play next season:

Nets -5000 Suns +1500 Mavs +1600 Celtics +1800 Warriors +1800 Raptors +1800 Grizzlies +2000

The Nets are still heavily favored to keep him, but what is surprising is the fact that the Suns would be the favorite to trade for him.

Durant has also played for the Warriros and the Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Nets.

