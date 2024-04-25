Fastbreak

Joe Mazzulla's Honest Quote After Heat-Celtics Game

Joe Mazzulla met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 2.

Ben Stinar

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 of their first-round playoff series by a score of 111-101.

The series is now tied up at 1-1.

After the tough loss, head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media and shared an honest quote (h/t ClutchPoints and Daniel Donabedian).

Mazzulla: "It's unfortunate that losing a game is adversity. It's just the nature of the playoffs is adverse itself. To think that you're not going to have ups-and-downs throughout a run is not being realistic."

The loss was extra surprising, because the Celtics are 38-5 at home, and the Heat are still playing without their best player (six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler).

All five starters for the Heat scored in double-digits, and Tyler Herro led the way with 24 points, five rebounds, 14 assists and one steal while shooting 7/13 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

Meanwhile, the Celtics were led by All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, who finished his night with 33 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

The Celtics (64-18) are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat (46-36) are the eighth seed.

Last season, the Heat beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals (in seven games) before losing to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Miami, Florida.

