Boston Celtics NBA Champion Reportedly Signs With New Team
Svi Mykhailiuk is coming off a year where he appeared in 41 games for the Boston Celtics.
He finished the season with averages of 4.0 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.
This summer, Mykhailiuk became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mykhailiuk will sign a deal with the Utah Jazz.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed on a four-year, $15 million deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports tells ESPN. He played 41 games for the NBA champion Boston Celtics last season."
Mykhailiuk was the 47th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a stellar college career for Kansas.
He has played for the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks (and Celtics).
His career averages are 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 293 regular season games.
This past year, Mykhailiuk was part of the Celtics team that won the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks (in five games).
As for the Jazz, they finished this past year with a 31-51 record, which had them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2022 season when Donovan Mitchell was still on the roster.