Cleveland Cavaliers Player Ruled Out Indefinitely
On Thursday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Florida for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic.
The Cavs have won each of the first two games (at home), so they have a 2-0 lead in the series
Key role player Dean Wade has missed each of the first two games, and on Wednesday, it was announced that he will be out for the remainder of the series.
Via ESPN's Kendra Andrews: "Cavs forward Dean Wade (right knee sprain) has been ruled OUT of the remainder of Cleveland’s first round series against the Magic, per team.
A recent MRI determined he needed more time to heal. His timetable remains indefinite."
Wade finished the regular season with averages of 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).
Wade is in his fifth season in the NBA (all with the Cavs).
His career averages are 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 224 regular season games.
He has also appeared in two NBA playoff games.
As for the Magic, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.