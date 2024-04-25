Chet Holmgren's Viral Quote About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Pelicans-Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 124-92 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Thunder now have a 2-0 lead in the series.
All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been fantastic and finished Game 2 with 33 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 13/19 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Chet Holmgren spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander (h/t NBA on TNT).
Holmgren: "He's too humble to say it, but this is the MVP right here. MVP of the league. I'm gonna say it for him, because he won't say it."
Gilgeous-Alexander had a fantastic regular season with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Thunder are also the first seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
As for Holmgren, he has been one of the best players in the league as a rookie.
The former Gonzaga star had 26 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 9/13 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 29 mintues of playing time in Game 2.
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in New Orleans.