Fastbreak

Chet Holmgren's Viral Quote About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Pelicans-Thunder Game

Chet Holmgren spoke about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Wednesday's victory.

Ben Stinar

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), and
Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), and / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 124-92 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

The Thunder now have a 2-0 lead in the series.

All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been fantastic and finished Game 2 with 33 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 13/19 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Chet Holmgren spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander (h/t NBA on TNT).

Holmgren: "He's too humble to say it, but this is the MVP right here. MVP of the league. I'm gonna say it for him, because he won't say it."

Gilgeous-Alexander had a fantastic regular season with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

The Thunder are also the first seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.

They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.

Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2)
Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

As for Holmgren, he has been one of the best players in the league as a rookie.

The former Gonzaga star had 26 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 9/13 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 29 mintues of playing time in Game 2.

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in New Orleans.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR