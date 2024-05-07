Key Dallas Mavericks Player Reportedly Could Miss Remainder Of NBA Playoffs
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Maxi Kleber has been ruled out, as the Mavs announced that the veteran-forward would be re-evaluated in three weeks following an injury that he suffered in the first round.
Via Mavs PR on May 5: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI revealed a right shoulder AC joint separation for forward Maxi Kleber. Kleber sustained the injury in Q2 of the Mavericks’ first-round playoff game against the L.A. Clippers on Friday.
Kleber will be re-evaluated in three weeks."
On Tuesday (before Game 1 against the Thunder), Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV's Run It Back) reported the latest.
Via Charania: "Maxi Kleber will be out tonight. He's gonna be out potentially for the entire playoffs. I'm told he has a dislocated AC joint in his right shoulder, that's the injury he suffered in that closeout game against the Clippers. He's going to be out a significant amount of time. They will re-evaluate him in three weeks, but I'm told it's gonna be much longer than that. Possibly the entire postseason."
Kleber played in all six games against the Los Angeles Clippers (in the first round), and averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 55.6% from the three-point range.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.