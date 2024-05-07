Dallas Mavericks And OKC Thunder Game 1 Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, while Luka Doncic is listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the Thunder have no one on their injury report and are fully healthy for the game.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Luka Doncic had another excellent season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
In addition, the Mavs also have superstar Kyrie Irving, and talented role players in P.J. Washington, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Daniel Gafford.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
The franchise is also in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a fantastic year with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening (also in Oklahoma).