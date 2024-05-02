Damian Lillard's Updated Status For Bucks-Pacers Game 6
UPDATE: Damian Lillard is available.
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks could be without one of their best player, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is on the injury report.
Lillard has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
However, he has now been upgraded to questionable, which is a good sign.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (Achilles) now questionable Thursday."
In addition, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a promising update.
Via Wojnarowski "Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) are both working to try and make a return vs. Indiana for Game 6 tonight, but still unclear if either will be able, sources tell ESPN. Bucks are trailing 3-2 in series."
Lillard is in his first season with the Bucks and averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
The Pacers currently lead the Bucks 3-2, and Game 7 would be on Saturday in Milwaukee (if the Bucks win).
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.