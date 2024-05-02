BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Status For Bucks-Pacers Game 6
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Pacers in Indiana for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks have Damian Lillard listed as questionable on the injury report.
Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and the NBA on TNT reports that Lillard will make his return to the starting lineup after a two-game absence.
Via Haynes: "Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard (Achilles) will make his return tonight for Game 6 at Indiana, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport."
Lillard finished the regular season with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They have made the NBA playoffs for eight straight seasons and added Lillard over the offseason, so they had been expected to make a deep run this year.
The Pacers currently lead the Bucks 3-2.
However, the Bucks won their most recent game by a score of 115-92.
Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis Jr. combined to score 58 points and led the way without Giannis Antetokounmpo (and Lillard).
If the Bucks win Game 6, the two teams will go back to Milwaukee for Game 7 on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers (the Knicks lead the series 3-2).