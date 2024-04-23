Darvin Ham's Bold Statement After Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 101-99 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Lakers had an excellent start to the night but fell apart in the second half for the second straight game and Jamal Murray made a buzzer-beater.
After the tough loss, head coach Darvin Ham met with the media and made a bold statement (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Ham: "It stings. Remember this feeling as we take it back home to LA. We got to give them that same feeling in Game 3."
All-Star forward Anthony Davis led the team with 32 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/19 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers had a good game overall and shot 43.3% from the three-point range as a team (13/30).
That said, they were outscored by 12 points in the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets only shot 23.5% from the three-point range (8/34) but outrebounded the Lakers for the second-straight game (45-38).
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic had another incredible game with 27 points, 20 rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
The Nuggets have now won their last ten matchups against the Lakers.
Last season, they swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.