Dejounte Murray Sends Heartfelt IG Message To DeMar DeRozan
Dejounte Murray has been one of the best guards in the NBA since the 2021 season.
He spent the first six years of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs.
During that span, Murray was teammates with DeMar DeRozan.
On Wednesday, the six-time NBA All-Star celebrated his 35th birthday.
Murray sent out a heartfelt message to his Instagram story for DeRozan.
Murray: "More Life To My BROTHER!! 🖤 One Of The Realest EVER!!! 💯"
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He was teammates with DeRozan for three seasons.
The Spurs were able to make the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season (but Murray was injured).
Murray likely learned a lot from DeRozan as a mentor, considering he is seven years younger.
Murray is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
Over the offseason, the 2022 NBA All-Star was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
He will now join a team that already features Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.
As for DeRozan, he finished this past season with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Over the offseason, he joined the Sacramento Kings (via sign-and-trade).
He will be a significant addition to a team that already has De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.