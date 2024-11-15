DeMar DeRozan's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Kings Game
On Friday evening, the Sacramento Kings will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
For the game, the Kings will likely be without one of their best players, as DeMar DeRozan is doubtful on the injury report.
DeRozan is in his first season with the Kings.
The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "DeMar DeRozan, who is still listed as doubtful for tonight vs. Timberwolves with tightness in his lower back, did not participate in the Kings morning shootaround."
The Kings are 7-5 in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 127-104.
De'Aaron Fox led the team with 29 points and ten assists.
Following their showdown with the Timberwolves, the Kings will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Utah Jazz.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after most recently losing to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 106-98.
Following the Kings, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Sunday when they return home to host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center.