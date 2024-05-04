Fastbreak

Minnesota Timberwolves And Denver Nuggets Game 1 Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports for Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Dec 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray
Dec 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.

On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in Colorado for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Timberwolves have no one on their injury report and fully healthy for the game.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will remain without Vlatko Cancar.

2023 NBA Champion Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.

Murray played in all five games (in the first round) against the Lakers.

The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season and swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Last season, the Timberwolves lost the Nuggets in the first round (in five games).

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts
Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

They are coming off a year where they defeated Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

In the first round, the Nuggets beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (in five games).

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter
Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).

On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 28-15 in 43 games, while the Nuggets are an outstanding 36-8 in the 44 games they have hosted in Denver.

Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Conference Finals.

