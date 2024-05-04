Minnesota Timberwolves And Denver Nuggets Game 1 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in Colorado for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have no one on their injury report and fully healthy for the game.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will remain without Vlatko Cancar.
2023 NBA Champion Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.
Murray played in all five games (in the first round) against the Lakers.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season and swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
Last season, the Timberwolves lost the Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a year where they defeated Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship.
In the first round, the Nuggets beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (in five games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 28-15 in 43 games, while the Nuggets are an outstanding 36-8 in the 44 games they have hosted in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Conference Finals.