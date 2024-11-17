Donovan Mitchell's Official Status For Hornets-Cavs Game
On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Charlotte Hornets in Ohio.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.
Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid on Saturday: "Donovan Mitchell is OUT for the against the Charlotte Hornets with the team choosing to rest him.
Evan Mobley (illness) is probable.
Sam Merrill, Emoni Bates, and Max Strus are also still out."
The Cavs are a perfect 14-0, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA).
They most recently beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 144-126.
Mitchell finished with 37 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Hornets, the Cavs will visit the Boston Celtics on Tuesday evening.
Mitchell is in his third season as a member of the franchise.
As for the Hornets, they come into the matchup with a 5-7 record in 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed.
They are coming off a 115-114 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
Following the Cavs, the Hornets will play the Nets on Tuesday in Brooklyn.