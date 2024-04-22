Draymond Green Has A Challenge For Kevin Durant In Suns-Timberwolves Series
On Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 120-95 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series (at the Target Center in Minneosta).
The Suns had a lot of trouble stopping All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who finished the day with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/24 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green made a challenge for Kevin Durant (h/t NBA Central).
Green: "What the Phoenix Suns are going to have to do, is there going to have to play KD on Anthony Edwards the entire series. That has to be his matchup. And what Phoenix has to do is they have to rely on Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen you're gonna have to hit some shots. They are going to have to rely on those guys to carry the load offensively. To ask Kevin to go try to lock up Anthony Edwards and then go carry the load on the offensive end, he is in year 18, it ain't happening every night."
Durant finished Game 1 with 31 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday evening (also at the Target Center in Minnesota) before the teams head to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4.