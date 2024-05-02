Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-Pacers Game 6
UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Indiana to face off against the Pacers for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks could be without their best player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report listed as doubtful.
Antetokounmpo has missed each of the previous eight games, so this would be his ninth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) doubtful for Thursday."
That said, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a positive update.
Via Wojnarowski: "Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) are both working to try and make a return vs. Indiana for Game 6 tonight, but still unclear if either will be able, sources tell ESPN. Bucks are trailing 3-2 in series."
Antetokounmpo had another excellent regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They are currently down 3-2 to the Pacers, so a loss on Thursday would end their season in the first round for the second straight year.
In Game 5, the Bucks won by a score of 115-92.
Khris Middleton led the way with 29 points while shooting 9/20 from the field.
Game 7 of the series would be on Saturday evening in Milwaukee (if the Bucks win on Thursday).