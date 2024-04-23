Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game
UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks will likely remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward missed Game 1 and has been out for each of the previous four games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) listed doubtful for Tuesday."
Antetokounmpo is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 73 games.
The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and won Game 1 by a score of 109-94 (also at home).
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard led the way with 35 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 11/24 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
At home, the Bucks have gone 32-11 in the 43 games they have hosted in Milwaukee.
Meanwhile, the Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam (in Game 1).
The 2019 NBA Champion finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 15/25 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening in Indiana.
Last year, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round, while the Pacers missed the NBA playoffs.