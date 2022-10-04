Cleveland Cavaliers Star Player Injured

Evan Mobley was the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers after a successful season in college playing for the USC Trojans.

During his rookie season for the Cavs, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 69 regular season games.

On Monday, the team announced that he has a right ankle sprain and will miss 1-2 weeks.

Via the Cavs: "Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night's game at Philadelphia due to a right ankle sprain and will remain out approximately 1-2 weeks. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Mobley will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate."

The Cavs finished with a 44-38 record, which was their best regular season since 2018, when they still had LeBron James.

While they lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, they still had a very successful season and Mobley was a big reason why.

Based on their wording, it does not appear as if the ankle sprain is anything to worry about because they play their first regular season game in 15 days (they said the injury would likely be 1-2 weeks).

Their first regular season game will be on the road in Canada against the Toronto Raptors.

They will be one of the most anticipated teams to watch this season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz over the offseason.