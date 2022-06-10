Latest Game 4 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriros have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

NBA's official injury report

Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. remain questionable, while Steph Curry is still listed as probable.

As for the Celtics, starting center Robert Williams III is still questionable for the contest due to a knee injury.

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, so they have the ability to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

