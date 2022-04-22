Massive Injury News About Khris Middleton For Bulls-Bucks Series

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Khris Middleton will be out for the remainder of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last year, and finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have recently been dealt some very tough news to swallow.

Star guard Khris Middleton injured his knee in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he will now miss the remainder of the series, and be reevaluated in two weeks.

Wojnarowki's tweet said: "Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Bucks will have to play without Middleton for the rest of this first-round series against Chicago."

The Bucks and Bulls are currently tied 1-1 with Game 3 being played in Chicago at United Center on Friday evening.

This is the first time that the Bulls have been to the NBA Finals since 2017 when they had Rajon Rondo, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wad on their team.

It's also the first time that All-Star guard Zach LaVine has been to the NBA Playoffs in his entire career.

Middleton helped lead the Bucks to the NBA Championship last season, and is widely regarded as the team's second best player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

