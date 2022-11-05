Skip to main content
Al Horford's Injury Status For Celtics-Knicks Game

Al Horford has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Manhattan to take on the New York Knicks, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.   

Al Horford has been ruled out for the contest due to a back injury (as relayed by Underdog NBA).   

Underdog NBA: "Al Horford (back) ruled out Saturday." 

The Celtics come into the night with a 5-3 record in their first eight games of the season.   

Horford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. 

On Friday night, the Celtics hosted the Chicago Bulls and they won by a score of 123-119.  

They are 3-1 at home but 2-2 in the four games they have played on the road. 

As for the Knicks, they come into the game also on the second night of a back-to-back. 

They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania by a score of 106-104. 

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 4-4 in the eight games that they've played so far. 

They are just 1-3 in four games on the road but an impressive 3-1 at home. 

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if they can beat an excellent Celtics team at Madison Square Garden. 

The Celtics have been led by Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 30.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are led by Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 19.0 points and 6.9 assists per contest. 

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals, while the Knicks missed the NBA Playoffs. 

