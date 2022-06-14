Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala's Final Injury Status For Game 5

Andre Iguodala will play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, and for the game they will have Andre Iguodala available.  

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 of the series by a score of 107-97. 

Steph Curry exploded for 43 points and ten rebounds in the game.

Each team is 1-1 at home so far, and the winner of Game 5 will have a chance to win the NBA Championship in Game 6. 

Iguodala was the Finals MVP when the Warriors won the title against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. 

