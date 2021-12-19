Andrew Wiggins And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

The Golden State Warriors will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without both Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

The status of Wiggins for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The status of Green for the game can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are 24-5 on the season in their first 29 games, which is the top seed in the Western Conference.

They are a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

The matchup is also a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals when the Raptors beat the Warriors to win the NBA Championship.

