Andrew Wiggins And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

Andrew Wiggins And Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game
Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green have both been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
The Golden State Warriors will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without both Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Coming into the game, the Warriors are 24-5 on the season in their first 29 games, which is the top seed in the Western Conference.
They are a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Suns.
The matchup is also a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals when the Raptors beat the Warriors to win the NBA Championship.
