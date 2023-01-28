Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Toronto Raptors in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Andrew Wiggins is questionable.

He will now be a game-time decision, as relayed by Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Via Andrews: "Andrew Wiggins will warm up first, and then the Warriors will decide if he’ll be able to play tonight, per Steve Kerr. Wiggins is currently listed as questionable with a non-covid illness."

The former first-overall pick missed Wednesday’s 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

He is in the middle of an impressive season with averages of 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 29 games.

In addition, the former Kansas star is shooting an outstanding 47.0% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range.

Last season, he started in the NBA All-Star Game (his first time being an All-Star), and helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in six games.

Right now, the Warriors are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference, with a 24-24 record in 48 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but an outstanding 18-6 in the 24 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

As for the Raptors, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-27 record in 49 games.

That said, they are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.