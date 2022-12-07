Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Status For Lakers-Raptors Game

Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

For the game, they will be without their two best players, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic: "Lakers’ Anthony Davis (illness) and LeBron James (ankle) are out tonight vs. Raptors."

The Lakers are coming off a 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Tuesday night.

Davis played eight minutes before exiting the game due to an illness.

As for James, he played 36 minutes and put up 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Davis had been playing some of the best basketball of his career over the last few weeks.

On Friday night, he had 44 points and ten rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks, and on Sunday night, he had 55 points and 17 rebounds against the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers losing to the Cavs snapped a three-game winning streak, but they are still 7-3 over their last ten games.

Currently, they are 10-13 in 23 games and the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are only 3.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the fourth seed.

As for the Raptors, they come into the night with a 12-12 record in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been tough to beat, with a 9-3 record in 12 games hosted in Canada.