Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs

For the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is listed on the injury report as probable. 

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) probable for Friday."

The former Kentucky star has been brilliant over his last four games. 

He has scored at least 30 points, grabbed at least 16 rebounds (in each of the last four games), and is coming off a game where he had 37 points, 21 rebounds, two assists, five steals and five blocks. 

The Lakers have struggled in a big way to start the season, so they will need the NBA Champion forward to continue to play like a superstar. 

They come into the night as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 5-11 record in their first 16 games.  

Currently, they are 3-1 in their last four games, which is a good sign, but they have also already had two different five-game losing streaks this season.

In addition, they are still looking for their first win outside of Los Angeles (0-6 in six games on the road).

Davis is averaging 26.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest. 

He's also shooting 56.0% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Spurs come into the game in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are 6-13 in 19 games.

They have gone 1-11 in their last 12 games and are 3-6 in nine games at home.

