Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Wizards Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Washington, D.C., to take on the Washington Wizards.

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for the game, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) listed probable for Sunday."

Davis comes into the night with averages of 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest in 19 games.

As of late, he has been playing outstanding and is coming off a game where he put up 44 points, ten rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The eight-time NBA All-Star also shot 18/27 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range.

His performance on Friday night helped lead the Lakers to a 133-129 over the Milwaukee Bucks, which was their best win of the season.

They come into Sunday night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-12 record in their first 21 games.

However, they have played well over their last ten games (7-3) and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Wizards, they come into the evening with an 11-12 record in their first 23 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Wizards are 8-4, while the Lakers are 3-6 on the road.