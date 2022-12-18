Update Given On Anthony Davis' Status For Sunday's Lakers-Wizards Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled Anthony Davis out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to right foot soreness.

Leaving Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets early due to a right foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers have gone ahead and ruled star big man Anthony Davis out for Sunday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

This injury occurred in the first quarter when Davis went for a lay-up against Denver’s Nikola Jokic and got his right foot caught on Jokic’s leg. Anthony Davis immediately seemed shaken up, but he was able to play up until halftime for the Lakers where the team then ruled him out for the remainder of that game.

On Friday after the injury occurred , ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Davis was experiencing discomfort in his right foot, but that there was hope the Lakers’ All-Star did not suffer anything severe.

Given that the Lakers are only calling Davis’ injury “right foot soreness,” it seems like Los Angeles and the All-Star big man have avoided a more serious injury.

Currently 12-16 on the season, the Lakers have struggled to this point and any time that Davis misses, even if it is a game or two, could wind up being costly down the line.

Los Angeles needs to pick up wins wherever they can get them and with their overall lack of productivity on the offensive-end of the floor, Davis being out puts a lot of pressure on LeBron James to do even more for this franchise than he already has.

In a total of 25 games this season, Anthony Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor.

Without him on the floor in a total of three games, the Lakers have posted a 1-2 record.

While the Lakers have not officially said what Davis’ injury actually is and if he will miss more time than Sunday’s game, it does appear as if this will be a “day-to-day” situation based on how Anthony Davis feels.

His next chance to suit up and play for the Lakers will be on Monday night when the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns on the second night of a back-to-back, but it is likely that Davis will end up sitting this game out as well to fully rest and recuperate from this foot injury.

