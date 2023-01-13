Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Anthony Edwards is questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Friday."

The former UGA star was the first-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he is already one of the best shooting guards in the league.

Currently, Edwards has averages of 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 42 games.

He is also shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.

Last season, Edwards helped lead the Timberwolves to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round in six games).

Right now, they are 20-22 in 42 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but a solid 12-9 in the 21 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

As for the Suns, they are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed in the west.

Through 43 games, they are 21-22, but they are in the middle of a slump.

The Suns were recently on a six-game losing streak and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 7-15 in the 22 games they have played away from Phoenix, Arizona.