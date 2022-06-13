Key Player Still Remains On Warriors Injury Report For Game 5 On Monday
As of 11:30 Eastern Time, Otto Porter Jr. still remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
The veteran forward played 14 minutes in Game 4, but he only scored two points.
During the regular season, he averaged 8.2 per game on 37% shooting from the three- point range.
Therefore, he has been a key player on their team this season.
The Warriors won Game 4 over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Monday night.
The winner of Game 5 will be just one win away from winning the NBA Championship.
