Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

As of 2:30 Eastern Time, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

As of 2:30 Eastern Time, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center in California. 

Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala each remain questionable for the Warriors, while James Wiseman has been ruled out.  

Meanwhile, Robert Williams III is the only player on the injury report for the Celtics, and he is still listed as questionable due to a knee injury.   

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 by a score of 107-97 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Boston. 

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday evening, and whoever wins Game 5 will be one win away from the 2022 NBA Championship. 

