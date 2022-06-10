Robert Williams III Latest Injury Status For Game 4
As of 6:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III is still listed as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Boston at the TD Garden.
The team's leading rim protector is still on the injury report as of 6:30 Eastern Time due to a knee injury.
Williams III averaged 2.2 blocks per game during the regular season, and while he has been on the injury report for every game of the series he has yet to miss a contest in the 2022 Finals.
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead over the Warriors, so a win on Friday evening would give them a commanding 3-1 lead.
As for the Warriors, they will look to tie it up at 2-2 before heading back to the Chase Center on Monday night for Game 5.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.