Bam Adebayo's Final Injury Status For Game 3

Bam Adebayo is available to play in Game 3 on Friday evening between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

The Miami Heat are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Bam Adebayo had been listed as questionable on the day of the game with a quad injury, but he has been upgraded to available for the contest.

The series is 2-0 in favor of the Heat after they had a commanding win in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, and a ten-point win in Game 2 on Tuesday.

This is a huge game for the Hawks, because if they lose they will fall down 3-0, and their best case scenario would be trailing 3-1 headed back to Miami for Game 5.

They also could get outright swept if they lose Game 3 and 4.

Last season, the Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Heat got swept in the first-round.

Both teams had their season ended at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, who went onto win the 2021 NBA title.

Jimmy Butler is in his third season with the Heat, and they have made the NBA Playoffs in all three years that he has been with the franchise.

In 2020 (his first season with Miami), they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

