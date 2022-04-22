Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Game 3
The Miami Heat are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena for Friday night's Game 3 contest.
The Heat won the first two games of the series at home in Florida, so the Hawks will look to even up the series over the next two games on their home floor.
For Friday night, star center Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable for the Heat due to a quad injury.
Their injury report has been updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time, and he still remains listed as questionable.
The Heat blew out the Hawks in Game 1, and then won Game 2 in a much closer affair.
The Hawks have been a very tough team to beat at home this season, so the contest has all the makings of an entertaining battle.
Last season, the Heat lost in the first-round to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Hawks lost in the Eastern Conference Finals also at the hands of the Bucks.
This season, the Heat finished as the top seed in the east, while the Hawks were the ninth seed but won their way through the play-in tournament to solidify the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference.
In 2020, the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jimmy Butler is in his third season with the Heat, and they have made the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the franchise.
