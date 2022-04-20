Skip to main content

BREAKING: Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Celtics

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he could return as soon as Game 3 or 4.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening, and for the game Ben Simmons remains ruled out. 

However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he could return as soon as Game 3 or 4. 

Wojnarowski's first tweet said: "Based on Ben Simmons’ progress in practices this week – and the anticipation of him further accelerating in the coming days – Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday is looming as a realistic target for his Brooklyn debut, sources tell ESPN."

Wojnarowski's second tweet said: "Game 3 hasn’t been fully ruled out yet, but that would require Simmons to clear more hurdles in a much shorter window of time, sources said."

The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Jayson Tatum's buzzer beater on Sunday afternoon. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18106469_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Celtics

By Ben Stinar42 seconds ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Bulls Latest Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Incident Between Kyrie Irving And Boston Fans

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17898209_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Status For Game 3 Of Warriors-Nuggets

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17909437_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Game 3 In Utah

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_18117815_168388303_lowres
News

3 Key Takeaways From Pelicans Game 2 Victory Over Suns

By Brett Siegel43 minutes ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18059905_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 3 Of Warriors-Nuggets Series

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago