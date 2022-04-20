BREAKING: Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening, and for the game Ben Simmons remains ruled out.
However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he could return as soon as Game 3 or 4.
Wojnarowski's first tweet said: "Based on Ben Simmons’ progress in practices this week – and the anticipation of him further accelerating in the coming days – Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday is looming as a realistic target for his Brooklyn debut, sources tell ESPN."
Wojnarowski's second tweet said: "Game 3 hasn’t been fully ruled out yet, but that would require Simmons to clear more hurdles in a much shorter window of time, sources said."
The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Jayson Tatum's buzzer beater on Sunday afternoon.
