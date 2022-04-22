Ben Simmons Injury Status For Game 3

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday, and for the game they will remain without 25-year-old All-Star Ben Simmons.

The star forward was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets at the trading deadline in the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.

He has yet to play in a game so far this season for either team, but appears to be getting closer.

The Nets trail the Celtics 0-2 in the series, because they lost the first two games on the road in Massachusetts.

Both games were extremely close, but the Celtics were able to pull away late in both games.

In Game 1, the Celtics won the game on the buzzer beater from Jayson Tatum (the Nets had a 114-113 lead with until the buzzer sounded and Tatum made his layup).

Last season, the two teams faced off in the playoffs, but the Nets were at full strength, while the Celtics were without All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.

The Nets were also the second seed, while the Celtics were the seventh seed last season.

This year, the roles are reversed for the two teams.

Game 3 will be pivotal for the Nets to win, because they do not want to fall into the dreaded 0-3 hole.

