NBA Finals Injury Report: Celtics Could Be Without A Starter For Game 4
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening, and for the game starting center Robert Williams III is on the injury report.
The Boston Celtics will host Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening at the TD Garden, but for the game they could be without starting center Robert Williams III.
The team's leading shot blocker still remains on the injury report as questionable due to a knee injury (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, so with a win they can take a commanding 3-1 lead back to the Chase Center for Game 5.
Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series, and he has yet to actually miss a game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.