Huge Update Given On Robert Williams III's Return For Celtics

Undergoing knee surgery before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Robert Williams III has been working his way back for the Boston Celtics and a huge update has been given about his current injury status.

Being named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the first time in his career a season ago, Robert Williams III took a massive leap forward for the Boston Celtics and he became their anchor on the defensive-end of the floor.

Williams was a key reason why the Celtics were not only able to turn around their season and become a force heading into the playoffs, but along with Marcus Smart, he was the main reason why they were the best defensive team in the league.

Boston has played well without Williams to begin the new year, as they currently own the league’s best record at 21-5, but it is clear to see at times that the Celtics need their elite rim-protector back, especially if they are going to have a shot at making it back to the NBA Finals.

While he has not played in a game this season as he recovers from offseason knee surgery, Robert Williams III has been slowly working his way back onto the floor in practices and it appears as if the 25-year-old center is well ahead of schedule for when he could return.

When asked about his chances of playing in Los Angeles this upcoming week, as the Celtics play on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Williams told reporters that he’s “day-to-day” and did not offer any further comment about if he would be available for those games.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach though, Williams hinted at a potential return against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and Himmelsbach also reported that head coach Joe Mazzulla also couldn’t hold back a smile when asked about Williams returning against the Warriors.

Starting in all 61 games he played in last season for Boston, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Very quickly becoming one of the league’s best interior defenders and shot-blockers, Robert Williams has added a new layer to what is already a top-tier defense in the league.

Getting him back out on the floor before the start of 2023 would be a massive win for the Celtics and while they will very likely ease him back on a hard minutes restriction, getting Williams on the floor in any capacity is huge for this team both from a physical and mental perspective.

Assuming he does not suffer any setbacks over the next 48 hours, it seems likely that Williams could be making his season debut against the Warriors, the first game of the rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals this season.

